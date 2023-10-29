Ausar Thompson with the big dunk

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Rasheed Bailey says it was one of the greatest touchdowns of his CFL career. It happened in a game that Winnipeg didn’t need to win, but when Bailey hauled in a tipped pass from starting quarterback Dru Brown and ran into the end zone for a 68-yard score, it provided all the spark the Blue Bombers needed to go on to a 36-13 triumph over the Calgary Stampeders. "That play represents the whole year," said Bailey, who finished the season with six touchdown catches to give him 20 for his f