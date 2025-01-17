Ausar Thompson with the 2 Pt

No, Roki Sasaki hasn't chosen a team yet, but these 5 players could also make a big impact on their future teams.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Broome is a national player of the year candidate for 15–1 Auburn.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
The Tigers played most of the second half without leading scorer Johni Broome, who suffered a sprained ankle while going for a rebound.
"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
The Buckeyes will meet Notre Dame for the national title on Jan. 20.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
It's wild-card weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth in. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the six games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.