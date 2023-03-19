Ausable Valley high school softball getting ready for 2023 season
Ausable Valley high school softball getting ready for 2023 season
Ausable Valley high school softball getting ready for 2023 season
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.
When E.J. Harnden won his second Brier earlier this month, it felt a little different from the first time. The curler from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is 10 years older. But more importantly, he won the recent tournament with a new team and in a game against his younger brother Ryan. "It's hard to put into words, but what an experience," he said. For most of his professional career, Harnden played on the same team as Ryan and with his cousin Brad Jacobs as skip. When Jacobs announced last year he wo
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
It's been a season of growth and development for Antigonish's Rhyah Stewart. The 16-year-old goalie from Antigonish showed she could shine in a boys' league as a member of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League, the highest level of hockey for that age group in the province. "This season has been a great experience for me," said Stewart, who has to travel 75 minutes to Port Hood to play with the Islanders. "I think playing in this league has really pushed me to
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams is taking "parked" very literally.
Cubans of all ages demonstrated on Saturday on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, in front of the emblematic Versailles restaurant — the nerve center of Cuban exiles in Miami.
The end of the line may be near for a Chicago Blackhawks legend.
Reimer says the team's decision to wear Pride-themed jerseys runs counter to his religious beliefs.
One of the greatest players in MLB history put on show for Team USA's players ahead of the WBC showdown vs. Venezuela.
Alonso celebrated on the podium before being demoted to fourth.
Check out the reaction to Justin Gaethje's majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 286.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson stole her way to victory to open the women's world curling championship. Einarson defeated the host Swedes 9-4 on Saturday. Trailing 4-3 heading into the ninth end, Canada stole two to take the lead. Einarson executed a tricky double takeout in the 10th to force Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg to draw against multiple Canadian stones. Hasselborg was light to give up a steal of four and Canada secured the win. “It’s really crucial. The fans were totally on
Prince William has written to a grassroots football club condemning the racism its players and coaches have faced.
Iga Swiatek revealed she was struggling with a rib injury during her heavy defeat to Elena Rybakina in the Indian Wells semi-finals.
Alexander Kerfoot scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of the shootout, and Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Saturday night. Calle Jarnkrok scored twice for Toronto in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Jake McCable also scored. Matthews and John Tavares each had two assists, and Matt Murray stopped 48 shots against his former team as the Maple Leafs won their second straight.
Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is lost and running low on confidence after another sobering evening in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Whit Merrifield hit a two-run homer and added an RBI single as the Toronto Blue Jays topped the New York Yankees 5-2 in spring training action Saturday. The Yankees took an early 2-0 lead thanks to RBIs from Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kick-started the Blue Jays with a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning to cut the deficit in half. Merrifield put Toronto ahead 3-2 with his homer in the third inning. In the fourth, Danny Jansen drove
What a game for Team USA, which advanced to the final four of the World Baseball Classic.
SEATTLE (AP) — Evander Kane needed just three shots to show the Edmonton Oilers can be more than just Connor McDavid. And the timing couldn't be better with the playoffs on the horizon. Kane recorded his second hat trick of the season and the Oilers gained some cushion in the Western Conference playoff chase with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Kane capped the sixth three-goal game of his career by scoring on an odd-man rush with 9:40 remaining just after a power play for Seattle