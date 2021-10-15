Aus. PM Morrison to attend U.N. climate summit

Morrison had was unsure whether he would travel to the summit on Oct. 31-Nov. 12 because of pandemic related travel curbs, but those concerns are easing as Sydney ends its quarantine requirements on Nov. 1.

World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend the meeting in Scotland.

While many countries have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Australia - one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases on a per capita basis - has declined to firm up its targets.

Morrison has said Australia wanted to achieve net zero "as soon as possible and preferably by 2050" and it expects to beat its pledge to cut carbon emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2030.