Summit Event Center in Aurora sends debit cards as deposit refund after sudden closure
The Summit Event Center in Aurora sent one customer three $1,000 Visa gift cards as a deposit refund following the center's sudden closure in August.
The Summit Event Center in Aurora sent one customer three $1,000 Visa gift cards as a deposit refund following the center's sudden closure in August.
White House staff cuts off Joe Biden mid-sentence and abruptly ends news conferenceReuters
Actor sexualised underage star when she appeared on MTV series ‘Punk’d’
Judge sobs and spares 93-year-old man from jail after hearing reason behind his crimeCaught in Providence
Claire Boucher, known by her stage name Grimes, was also said to have had a third child with Elon Musk named Techno Mechanicus.
Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. Again?
Harris dropped a big prediction about the 2024 election after CBS's Margaret Brennan questioned her about national polls.
Jamie Oliver's wife Jools Oliver has expressed her sadness over her youngest children returning to school after summer holidays
Jennifer Aniston shared an inside glimpse into her vacation with her famous friends on Sunday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday seeking to disqualify U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan from presiding over one of the criminal cases charging him with trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said last month he planned to seek Chutkan's recusal as well as a change of venue for the case. Trump argued in a court filing that Chutkan’s prior statements appearing to refer to his role in influencing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters raise questions about her impartiality in the case.
A former youth worker with Alberta Child and Family Services is on trial in Calgary, accused of having a years-long sexual relationship with a boy she met when he was 14 years old and living in a secure residential facility for troubled teens.Beverly Allard, 65, faces a charge of sexual exploitation. Her trial got underway Monday before Court of King's Bench Justice Lisa Silver.That charge, different from sexual assault, alleges Allard was in a position of trust or authority over the complainant
A drone attack on the Kresty airbase last month left several military transport aircraft destroyed, prompting Russia to explore alternative defenses.
Trump claimed that the destruction of the World Trade Center of 9/11 left one of his buildings as the tallest in the area.
The supermodel wore a semisheer lace dress that revealed a sexy hint of skin.
Ken Buck, a conservative representative from Colorado, called out Greene for her relentless push to impeach President Joe Biden.
The news that North Korea has modified an ageing Russian diesel submarine to fire nuclear weapons has been met with some mirth amongst the underwater community. The boat’s hull form now resembles a child’s drawing of a submarine, and it “will handle like a pig, dived or surfaced” according to my submariner friends.
Kyiv's air defenses successfully downed two Kalibr missiles heading for a Liberian-flagged cargo ship last month, Britain's foreign office revealed.
She recently shared why she teaches her kids about good sportsmanship.
Maia found hiding near airport’s North Cargo faciilities three weeks after escaping from kennel
"Look at this — a drop of 60 points over the last 21 years," CNN data reporter Harry Enten said on the network in a recent segment analyzing the downfall of America's Mayor
Not much have come out about the details of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s Cape Cod wedding on Saturday, nor have any photos emerged from guests. That was by design, a source told Page Six.