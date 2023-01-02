Aurora police shoot man in leg during domestic violence call
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.
Watch the Game Highlights from Maine Celtics vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 12/31/2022
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern California on Sunday, January 1, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.This footage by MaKayla S Barnhart shows the moment the quake shook her security cameras in Scotia. The USGS said the earthquake was centered about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell.New Year’s Day’s tremor was the second earthquake to strike the region in less than two weeks. A 6.4-magnitude quake left two people dead on December 20, local media reported. Credit: MaKayla S Barnhart via Storyful
DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeff Gundlach said high risks of a recession in 2023 could mean the Fed will reverse its tightening policy and switch to cutting rates.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds to kick off 2023 right.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan rode in LiveCopter 3 and provided context for viewers on floodwater damage in Sacramento County. This shows cars stuck on Highway 99 near Dillard Road
Bring it on, 2023!
Champagne chilled on snow, tropical holidays, and group renditions of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ – a look at Hollywood’s New Year’s Eve festivities
STORY: Lula was asking Brazilians to help him during his third term when he burst into tears next to the First Lady, Rosangela da Silva, the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, and his wife, Maria Luci Guimaraes Ribeiro, outside Brasilia’s Planalto palace.Speaking in Portuguese, Lula said, "Unemployed workers at traffic lights holding signs with a sentence that embarrasses us: 'Please help me'."Lula was then handed the presidential sash - a hugely symbolic act in Brazil that far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro had repeatedly said he would never do - by Aline Sousa, a Black garbage collectorTens of thousands who had gathered to celebrate on Brasilia's esplanade cheered as Lula wiped away tears.Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president on Sunday at the National Congress, delivering a searing indictment of Bolsonaro and vowing a drastic change of course to rescue a nation plagued with hunger, poverty and racism.Lula's inauguration took place amid heightened security.Some of Bolsonaro's supporters have protested that the election was stolen and called for a military coup to stop Lula returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.
Every home cook should know how to make this cozy chicken dinner. It takes 24 to 48 hours to brine the bird, but it's totally worth it.
Victoria is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, and he has seemingly confirmed that she is dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesWill future historians look back and declare 2022 as the year that Donald Trump’s spell finally began to lose its magic?Reports of Trump’s political demise have been greatly exaggerated for years now. But this time feels different.We saw hints of Trump’s political decline in late 2021, but his 2022 got off to a rocky start with a rally in Arizona that failed to recapture his old magic. My observation at the time was that Trump “needs
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was reported Sunday at 10:35 a.m. Pacific time 13 miles from Fortuna, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Grant is one of many celebrities to make a small appearance in the film
Four human skulls have been discovered inside a package at a Mexican airport that was headed to the US by courier. A statement from the National Guard said the skulls were found wrapped in aluminium foil inside a cardboard box after being detected by X-ray equipment at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico. It added the package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan and was on the way to an address in Manning, South Carolina.
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st
LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se
Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we