A scenic drive through a snow-covered road, illuminated by an overhead aurora in Fairbanks, Alaska, was captured on video on November 29.

Footage filmed by Andy Witteman shows his drive along a stretch of road flanked by rows of snow-covered trees, while a bright green aurora dances overhead.

“A beautiful aurora dancing overhead made for a wonderful drive!” commented Witteman. Credit: Andy Witteman via Storyful