Aurora’s Fall Into Fun Festival is Back

CBC

At its height, the Windsor Craft Beer Festival attracted thousands of thirsty brew enthusiasts, beckoned by the promise of hoppy IPAs and other artisanal suds.But the 2023 edition of the festival — which was set to happen this coming Saturday — has been cancelled with short notice.Adriano Ciotoli of WindsorEats raises a mug at 400 Erie St. East in Windsor. (Dalson Chen/CBC)Instead of holding a major festival at Willistead Park, event organizers Windsor Eats are planning a much smaller scale even