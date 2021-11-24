Aurora councilmembers fight mask mandate over county lines

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Hockey Canada has unveiled the jerseys its teams will wear next year at the Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. Three versions of the Nike jerseys were released Tuesday, all featuring a maple leaf as the centre crest. The crisp white version features a red crest, red stripes on the arms and bottom, and red lettering on the back, while the red sweater uses a black maple leaf, black lettering and black stripes. The third jersey is a black-on-black design with a black maple leaf outlined