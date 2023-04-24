Aurora Borealis Glimmers Over Southeast Minnesota

The northern lights shimmered across the Minnesotan sky on Sunday night, April 23, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) observed severe geomagnetic storms.

Jake Stacken said he filmed this footage in southeast Minnesota on Sunday as the northern lights put on a colorful show.

The NOAA said the geomagnetic storms were caused by a coronal mass ejection on Friday, rating the severity of the storms at G4.

People also reported seeing the phenomenon in Iowa, Utah, and Montana. Credit: Jake Stacken via Storyful