Aunt of man killed by police: 'They let him bleed out on that ground'
The family of an 18-year-old man fatally shot by police in February is tired of waiting on an investigation and is demanding answers now. A protest was heled Saturday over the death of Donnell Rochester, who was shot and killed on Feb. 19 by Baltimore police officers who were serving a warrant. Since the shooting, Baltimore police said the officers involved were put on paid leave. Police said the officers stopped the driver of a car, identified as Rochester, on a warrant against him related to an armed carjacking.