Augusta Fells students change narrative
Dozens of students at a Baltimore school on Friday celebrated their successes that signal progress since administrators were accused of grade changing. It was an emotional afternoon for about 40 seniors at the Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts in west Baltimore. Last year, only four students crossed the stage at Augusta Fells. Much has happened since then, much of it worth celebrating. The school threw a "Decision Day" party for seniors determined to reach the next level of learning.