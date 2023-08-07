August is a big month for special elections

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's defamation counterclaim against the writer E. Jean Carroll, who is pursuing a second defamation lawsuit against the former president after winning a $5 million jury verdict in May. Trump had sued Carroll for defamation after she said "oh yes, he did; oh yes, he did" when asked on CNN about the jury's finding that he had not raped her, but that he was liable for sexual assault. He also objected to Carroll recounting how she had told his lawyer "he did it and you know it" shortly after the verdict was read.