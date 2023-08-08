Aug. 8 Special Election issues
On Tuesday, the Summit County Board of Elections reported a problem with ballot scanners. The issues were later resolved.
The agent suggests protecting the president in prison wouldn’t be ‘very difficult’
CNN's Paul Begala, a former strategist for Bill Clinton, said Trump's tirade shows he's suddenly "so scared."
The former president again goes on the offensive, signaling he won't stop discussing Jan. 6 election fraud case or attacking the judge and prosecutor.
Putin has maintained his grip on power by imprisoning opponents, cracking down on the press, and approving changes that allow him to stay in office until 2036.
John Eastman's attorney wouldn't give a straight answer to the MSNBC host's first question.
To put this in terms Donald Trump might understand, the judge in his latest criminal case needs to hit him with a big, beautiful, powerful gag order.
"I absolutely can see it coming because this man cannot shut up."
In a new Emerson College survey, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego comes out ahead in every polled three-way matchup in the key Senate race next year.
Dmitry Medvedev is afraid. He’s afraid because his boss, Vladimir Putin, is also afraid.
The longtime Fox News host offers a reminder on a "failed presidency."
The former White House lawyer used a bank robber analogy to explain why the defense doesn’t fly.
They’d be a “powerful” and “remarkable star witness,” said the key figure in the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon.
In his first public comments on impeachment since McCarthy teased an inquiry into Biden, McConnell suggested he was unenthusiastic about the idea.
If you have read his latest indictment, you know he was willing even to use force to stay in power. There is a word for that, and it is certainly not “conservative.” From Melinda Henneberger:
Yana Paskova / GettyA one-time lawyer to former President Donald Trump now likes his old employer’s top primary rival so much that he contributed more than the maximum allowable amount, a new Federal Election Commission filing shows. But when The Daily Beast asked the lawyer, John Dowd, why he put so much money behind his former client’s opponent, Dowd had a curious response: “I don’t know.”According to the filing, which named 800 donors who had made excess contributions to the DeSantis campaign
One is simply "absurd," said the MSNBC anchor.
Retired Gen Keith Kellogg says Pence displayed a ‘laissez-faire style’
So far the conflict in Ukraine has become synonymous with many things: the advancement of drone warfare, casualty rates akin to the First World War, beautiful cities destroyed.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed rules are "littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude," Gov. Gavin Newsom's spokesperson said.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Julie Banderas on Monday curiously defended Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election by insisting that “hatching schemes to stay in office” while “claiming you won an election you know you lost” are not crimes.While serving as guest anchor on Monday’s broadcast of The Faulkner Focus, Banderas interviewed former deputy assistant attorney general Tom Dupree about Trump’s attempt to move the Jan. 6 trial to West Virginia and force the judge to recuse herself.Afte