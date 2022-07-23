Audience Chant 'Kanye' as Items Thrown at Rapper Kid Cudi

Rapper Kid Cudi walked off stage during his headliner set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida, on Friday night, July 22, after audience members threw items on stage and chanted for Kanye West, whose set Cudi had replaced.

This footage shows Cudi, who was scheduled to headline the festival on Friday, threatening to end his show early.

He can be heard saying: “Don’t f*** with me” and threatening to leave the stage.

Shortly afterwards, Cudi walks away as audience members chant “Kanye.”

Kanye West, also known as Ye, was originally meant to headline the festival on Friday night, but according to reports, pulled out just days before the festival. Credit: @sagslutt via Storyful