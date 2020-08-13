Auckland Residents Form Long Lines for COVID-19 Testing as Cases Reemerge in New Zealand

Auckland residents formed long lines to get tested for COVID-19 on August 12 as the city went into lockdown and community transmission of the virus reappeared after New Zealand went over 100 days without a new case.

New Zealand recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus on August 13, which was being treated as a cluster in the country’s most populated city.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would go under Level 3 lockdown from midday on August 12 until midnight on August 14, while the rest of the country would go to Level 2. Credit: George Ngatai for Takanini via Storyful