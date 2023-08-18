Attorney trying to free Vinny Palermo by filing for hearing ahead of sentencing

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump had filed a "frivolous" appeal of his decision not to dismiss the first of writer E. Jean Carroll's two defamation lawsuits stemming from her claim that he raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also denied Trump's bid to put Carroll's case on hold while he appeals the June 29 decision, which found that Trump did not deserve absolute presidential immunity for calling her a liar. "Mr. Trump has not provided a single reason for the court to find that there is any likelihood that he will succeed on appeal," Kaplan wrote.