Attorney, policing expert raise concerns about viral Lakeland police arrest

Three officers are still on leave and one man is facing several charges months after a violent encounter with Lakeland police was caught on video. A month later, in January 2023, the man at the center of the video, Antwan Glover, spoke to the media for the first time. And he recounted what he said led up to his arrest. "He grabs my wrist and tells me to stop resisting. That fast, we went to the ground," he said at the time.