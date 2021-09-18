Attendance in Kabul parks rises as fears wane

A month after the Taliban captured Kabul and swept into power across Afghanistan, people, including women and children, are seen out in parks and public places, Reuters footage shows.

"When the Taliban came, people thought they might close the park and now we see men, women, kids, everyone in the park," said a resident, Aziz Ullah, as he strolled through a park in Kabul.

"I came here a week ago and the public spirit was not so high, but what I see now is that spirits are high and people seem happier, as compared to what I saw last week." said Khadim, another visitor.

The Taliban seized power last month, 20 years after they were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.