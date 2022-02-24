Attack on Ukraine 'beginning of a second Cold War' -Bremmer

STORY: "It is the beginning of a second Cold War, between the United States and its allies, and Russia," Bremmer said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the attack on Ukraine after weeks of denying he would, amid mounting warnings an invasion was imminent. In negotiations in the run-up to the military assault, Putin had sought a commitment from the West to never admit Ukraine as a member of NATO, the Cold War-era alliance that tried to contain the former Soviet Union.

Bremmer said the Russian attack showed Putin was set on restoring Moscow's former role as a superpower on the world stage, but noted times had changed.

"Now, in some ways that Cold War is not as serious as the first Cold War, because Russia's economy is smaller than Texas," he said.

"But in some ways its more dangerous than the first Cold War, because we don't have a lot of the institutional architecture to help create guard-rails on unintended escalation."