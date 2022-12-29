Atmospheric River event in Northern California: Here are possible rain totals to expect through the weekend

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wouldn't be in the race for a first-round bye in the AFC without Patrick Mahomes, who is charting a course toward a second MVP, along with three-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and a host of other big-name stars. Nor would they have been in the mix without the unsung and overlooked. At the top of the list is Jerick McKinnon, whose one-year deal paying him $1,272,500 was signed without fanfare — it barely merited mention most places — but has tur