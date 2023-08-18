Atlantic dominates Palm Beach Central in Kickoff Classic

BBC

Never say never is an often repeated statement in football and it would be wise to bear this in mind around Harry Maguire. Turning down West Ham, the club with the second biggest stadium in the Premier League and preparing for a third successive European campaign, would on the face of it not seem to make much sense. Aged 30, Maguire might feel he is not ready to abandon the concept of playing for United - or, more importantly, a Champions League club.