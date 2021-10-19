Atlanta Police Disrupt 'Street Racers' in Parking Lot

A group of street racers were interrupted by law enforcement on October 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, with police saying arrests and impounds would folllow.

In footage released by the Atlanta Police Department, a driver can be seen doing donuts in the parking lot of a grocery store near Headland Drive.

Police vehicles then arrive at the scene, and close in on the drivers.

The department said the “street racers quickly learned that their antics would cost them in citations, impounds and arrests.” Credit: Atlanta Police Department via Storyful