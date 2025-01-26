Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors, 01/25/2025
Watch the Game Highlights from Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors, 01/25/2025
A winter storm brought snow and freezing rain to Atlanta on Friday.
Larry Nance Jr. injured his hand during Atlanta's win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.
Missed free throws prevented the Jayhawks from putting Houston away in the first overtime.
Luvu drew two fines from the NFL, also getting docked $16,883 for an illegal hip-drop tackle.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson has risen to the occasion after stepping into the spot occupied by the legendary Gregg Popovich.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab react to the hirings of Pete Carroll as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach and Liam Coen as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and preview the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills & Kansas City Chiefs.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
It's the last two-game slate of the NFL season. Scott Pianowski helps you build your daily fantasy lineups.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Larry Nance Jr. joins KOC to reflect on his experiences with former teammate, Kobe Bryant, as the five-year anniversary of his passing approaches & Tom Haberstroh drops in with the latest NBA news and notes.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview Championship Week of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep into Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs. They also preview the Shrine Bowl and take a look into the mailbag.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
'Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me.'