Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets - Game Highlights

Yahoo Sports

6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl LB Kyle Van Noy break down the biggest moments from the NFC and AFC Championship Games. They dive into the Eagles’ dominant win over the Commanders, led by Saquon Barkley’s "middle finger year," and the Chiefs’ narrow victory over the Bills, fueled by Mahomes’ calm and methodical performance. The duo also highlights game-wrecking plays, top performers like AJ Brown, and major coaching hires for the upcoming season. Plus, McCoy and Van Noy reveal their end-of-season awards and bold predictions heading into the Super Bowl. Don’t miss this jam-packed playoff recap!