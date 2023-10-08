Atlanta Braves Fans Throw Debris Onto Field After Home Plate Call

Atlanta Braves fans expressed their disagreement with a call made during Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) by throwing rubbish onto the field at Truist Park on Saturday, October 7.

Home plate umpire Brian O’Nora had called Braves player Sean Murphy for catcher interference on Phillies’ JT Realmuto, advancing Realmuto to first base with the bases loaded against Atlanta.

The call was challenged and reviewed, but stood.

The Phillies beat the Braves 3-0.

Video taken by Brandon Noffsinger shows a fan in a Braves jersey throwing items at Truist Park on Saturday. Credit: @brandonnoffsinger via Storyful