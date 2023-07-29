Athletics vs. Rockies Highlights
Ramón Laureano and Zack Gelof each homered and recorded two RBIs to lead the Athletics to a 8-5 win over the Rockies
Australia's top player missed the host country's first two matches with a calf injury.
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup between the longtime rivals. Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikol
TORONTO — A new look at Rogers Centre will give fans in the 100 level a new view. The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled detailed plans for Phase 2 of its Rogers Centre renovations on Thursday, detailing how the current 100-level seating bowl and structure will be fully demolished at the end of the 2023 season. The new seats will be installed from foul pole to foul pole, oriented toward the infield for improved viewing specifically for baseball. "Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform R
Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson is using off days to be with his son, who was born 15 weeks premature.
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
Toronto can add in several areas before the MLB trade deadline. Here are three possible moves that would bolster the roster.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
Here's what Canada needs to do in order to avoid an early exit at the Women's World Cup.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets began the process of dismantling the team with the largest payroll of all-time late Thursday night, trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two teenage minor leaguers. The Mets, who began the season with a $353 million payroll, beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 to improve to 48-54. They are seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, who are in a virtual tie for the last two NL wild-card spots. The trade results in a savings
TORONTO — Hyun-Jin Ryu is coming back. Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced Friday that Ryu will make his long-awaited return to Toronto's rotation Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. Ryu will have no cap on his pitch count in his first start in majors since having Tommy John surgery in June 2022. "He's ready to roll," said Schneider, adding that Ryu will throw off the mound one more time before the start against the Orioles. "Push the 'Go' button and don't look back." Ryu signed with t
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
Adding an impact bat is a priority for the Marlins ahead of MLB’s Tuesday trade deadline.
The former MLB player's daughters smiled with their dad before the Twins played the Seattle Mariners
Lando Norris’ response said it all. Asked whether he felt Spa should be guaranteed its spot on the F1 calendar given its questionable safety record, he looked at his interlocutor as if he had two heads. “Spa for me is incredible in qualifying and incredible in racing,” said the McLaren driver, firmly. “The circuit is one of the best of the season and if you asked any driver they would say it’s one that has to stay on.”
If you're looking for a comprehensive list of the best unrestricted free agents in the NHL this offseason, you've come to the right place.
Charlynn Capan helped her son get through all three stages of Q-School to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card last year
Hours after Michel Pereira missed weight, his UFC 291 bout vs. Stephen Thompson was called off.