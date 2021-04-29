Athletics vs. Rays Highlights

Will Aaron Rodgers play somewhere besides Green Bay next season?
We'll forgive if you're skeptical about this being the end of Jaromir Jagr's storied career.
The Kraken can soon begin signing players, making trades, and putting action to their plans ahead of the July expansion draft.
Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie discusses his emotions after signing a two-year contract, and the response he received from a viral video that showed him dancing and singing to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’
If the Niners are going to trade Garoppolo, they reportedly want to be blown away by the offer.
Tim Tebow is back. Again. Some more.
Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.
It was an uneventful night for Toronto's $150-million man.
Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.
Eight women, including five members of Canada's original 1986 women's team, are headed to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.
Our list of the top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is now complete. Please welcome these seven new members to the party.
With a loaded 2021 NFL draft class stockpiled with quarterbacks, plenty of teams are hoping their future will be brighter after this weekend.
John Keller and another student were shot early on Saturday morning at an apartment near Central Michigan's campus.
One of the hottest pitchers in MLB just got sidelined.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated Thursday that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid a report the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to Green Bay. “As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.” ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers. The ESPN report said the Packers have offered to extend Rodgers’ contract and that team CEO Mark Murphy, Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur each flew out separately to meet Rodgers during the off-season. Rodgers, 37, has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. But his long-term future has been a topic of speculation ever since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round to select Rodgers’ potential successor, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, with the 26th overall pick in last year’s draft. Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018. Gutekunst said Monday during a pre-draft Zoom session with reporters that “Aaron’s our guy.” “We’re really excited about Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers,” Gutekunst said at the time. “We think he’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future. I think that obviously every year there’s different things you go through to kind of get to the season, and I think we’re going through those right now whether it be contractually or whether it be working with our players on other things, and that’s where we are. “Again, he’s such a unique, different player than anyone that I’ve ever been around. He affects our organization in so many different ways that you just can’t value him because he’s so important to what we do. We’re excited moving forward and we’ll kind of see where things go.” Rodgers acknowledged after last year’s draft that he was surprised by the Love selection and that it complicated his hopes of finishing his career at Green Bay. Even as Rodgers threw an NFL-leading 48 touchdown passes and earned his third MVP award last season, he referred to his future as a “beautiful mystery.” During a Zoom session with reporters following the Packers’ NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers said that “a lot of guys’ futures are uncertain, myself included.” Rodgers attempted to clarify those postgame remarks less than a week later when he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” with Green Bay in 2021. “There’s conversations to be had. I’m going to have them with the right people,” Rodgers said at the time. “But it’s the same conversations we have every single year. There’s no big, ‘I’m going to come to the table with I need this, this and this.’ We have honest conversations about where we’re at every single year, whether that’s with Brian, Matt, Mark. I’ve had these conversations for years. That’s part of being a leader on the squad and having a pulse on the team and the direction we’re going.” This continues an eventful stretch for Rodgers, who got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley and had a guest-hosting stint on “Jeopardy!” Rodgers said during promotional appearances for the “Jeopardy!” stint that he’d like to be the permanent host and that he believed he could work it around his football schedule. During Rodgers’ “Jeopardy!” guest-hosting appearance, a contestant used the final question of the show to write, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?,” a reference to the Packers’ controversial decision to attempt a field goal rather than going for it on fourth-and-goal with just over two minutes left in a game they were trailing 31-23. The Packers made the field goal but never got the ball again against the Bucs. Rodgers said that was “a great question.” Rodgers later told the contestant, “I can see (your answer) out on the podium, and I was like, ’Please put something about the field goal on there. You will always be all-time in my book, my friend.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United handed Roma another heavy beating at Old Trafford, winning 6-2 Thursday thanks to doubles from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes to move in sight of the Europa League final. Fourteen years after getting thrashed 7-1 in the Champions League quarterfinals, Roma imploded again at the home of the English team after leading 2-1 at halftime in the first leg of the semifinals. Cavani scored two of United’s five second-half goals, with Fernandes adding a penalty to his brilliantly taken first-half opener before Paul Pogba and substitute Mason Greenwood also netted. United now looks set to end their struggles in the semifinals of major competitions, having lost at this stage on four occasions in the past 16 months alone — including to Sevilla in last season’s Europa League. The other semifinal is more finely poised, with Villarreal leading Arsenal 2-1 heading into next week’s second legs. Roma will bemoan its misfortune with injuries, with midfielder Jordan Veretout, goalkeeper Pau Lopez and wing back Leonardo Spinazzola forced off inside the opening 37 minutes. That meant under-pressure manager Paulo Fonseca was unable to make a substitution after halftime. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
VILLARREAL, Spain — Unai Emery won the first battle against his former club on Thursday as Villarreal defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. Manu Trigueros and Raúl Albiol scored first-half goals to give the Spanish club the edge ahead of next week’s second leg in London. The English side pulled one closer with a penalty kick converted by Nicolas Pepe in the 73rd. Arsenal got the important away goal while playing with 10 men as Dani Ceballos was sent off with a second yellow card in the 57th. Villarreal then had midfielder Etienne Capoue sent off with a second booking in the 80th. Villarreal is making its fifth attempt to reach a European final, having failed on all previous occasions, including against Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League and against Liverpool in the 2016 Europa League. Arsenal is trying to return to the Europa League final for the second time in three years after losing the title to Chelsea in 2019 while under Emery's command. That final was one of the highlights of the Spanish coach during his turbulent 18 months with Arsenal. He is in his first season with Villarreal after being fired by the English club in November 2019. Emery has thrived in the Europa League, having led Sevilla to three straight titles from 2014-16. There were few significant scoring chances for either team at the Cerâmica stadium, but the hosts capitalized on their opportunities in the first half. Villarreal opened the scoring five minutes into the match, with Trigueros finding the net with a low shot from inside the area after the Arsenal defence failed to clear the ball inside the area. Villarreal added to the lead with Albiol scoring from close range off a corner kick in the 29th. The defender found the net after striker Gerard Moreno deflected the corner kick cross toward the far post. Arsenal, led by Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, thought it had a penalty kick toward the end of the first half but the call was reversed after a video review showed there was a handball by Pepe before the foul happened. Arsenal's hopes of rallying appeared to take a hit when Ceballos was sent off for stepping on the leg of Villarreal playmaker Dani Parejo while trying to win the ball. But then Capoue was sent off for a foul on Bukayo Saka. The Villarreal player was injured during the same incident and had to leave the field on a stretcher. Moreno nearly added the third goal for the hosts less than 10 minutes after Ceballos was sent off, but his close-range shot was brilliantly saved by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Arsenal had one final clear chance but substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's attempt from inside the area was saved by Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.