Athletics vs. Miami Highlights

The Canadian Press

MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to his first ATP Masters final, and he hasn't had to play all that much tennis to do it. Auger-Aliassime moved on to the final of the Madrid Open clay-court tournament Friday after semifinal opponent Jiri Lehecka of Czechia retired due to injury with their match tied 3-3 in the first set. Lehecka left court for treatment from a physio with what appeared to be back pain. He tried to continue playing, but withdrew three points later. “I feel r