Athletics vs. Mariners Highlights
Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners defeat Brent Rooker and the A's, 8-4
Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor and Chris Weidman move aside – this might be the most gruesome leg break in MMA history.
Mateusz Rebecki looked like he was in something far worse than a fight when showing the damage from his UFC on ESPN 56 stoppage loss.
Mike Tyson was once the baddest man on the planet as the heavyweight boxing champion. But at age 57, and better known for his roles in such projects as The Hangover films and the Mike Tyson Mysteries TV series over the last 19 years, Tyson has raised concerns that he’s making a big mistake by …
The win is the 26th of his PGA Tour career and second of the season.
Novak Djokovic says he felt hampered by the after-effects of being hit on the head by a bottle as he fell to a shock Italian Open defeat by Alejandro Tabilo.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Canada's Christopher Morales Williams broke a few more records in what's been a dazzling breakout season to date. The 19-year-old Vaughan, Ont., native ran a world-leading time of 44.05 seconds to win the men's 400-metre event at the Southeastern Conference outdoor championships on Saturday. The University of Georgia sophomore broke Tyler Christopher's Canadian record of 44.44 from 2005, reigning Olympic 100 silver medallist Fred Kerley's meet record of 44.09 from 2017, along
TORONTO — As Vladimir Guerrero Jr., came to the plate in the sixth inning the fans at Rogers Centre gave him a standing ovation, already anticipating that he'd be able to drive in the tying run and maybe the go-ahead score. He didn't disappoint. Guerrero's two-run single in the sixth was his fourth hit as he finished with three RBIs, a run, and a stolen base to help the Toronto Blue Jays rally past the Minnesota Twins 10-8 on Saturday. Guerrero said he knew the 35,069 fans were cheering him on w
Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy secretly married in 2022
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Connor Bedard scored twice in his world championship debut, and Canada overcame a surprise early deficit to open its title defence at the world hockey championship with a 4-2 win over newcomer Britain on Saturday. The 18-year-old Bedard, coming off a great rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A game in Prague out of reach. “It was a good first game, but we want to keep improving and be on
It's never a good sign when a fighter's walkout last multiple times longer than his fight, especially when it's in a losing effort.
For much of the past two years, Caitlin Clark has been the centerpiece of the college basketball world. Now Clark, like NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird was 45 years ago, is involuntarily the focus of discussions about race and her transition to professional basketball. Though Clark hasn't said anything to fuel the Black-white narrative surrounding her meteoric rise, talks about a double standard are being had. “I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about Black and whit
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain and the team's leading scorer in the playoffs, was scratched from Sunday night's game against the Florida Panthers, two days after he left Game 3 in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Marchand, who turned 36 on Saturday, was shaken by a collision with Florida's Sam Bennett early in the first period of the 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench; he did not take the ice in the third period.
GUELPH, Ont. — The Toronto Argonauts opened training camp without quarterback Chad Kelly. Kelly, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was suspended by the league Tuesday for Toronto's two pre-season games and at least nine regular-season contests for violating its gender-based violence policy. Two days later, he was on the field at the University of Guelph during the team's rookie camp although he wasn't wearing equipment and didn't practise. Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons told reporters T
Nelly Korda's hopes of a record-breaking sixth consecutive LPGA title fade at the Founders Cup.
A proposed motor sport racing park in central Alberta has fuelled an 11-year war between race car enthusiasts and farmers worried about the environment. The company bought 194 hectares of land along the Rosebud River valley promising a world-class race park but it has run into stiff opposition from area landowners. (May 11, 2024)
VANCOUVER — Kris Knoblauch said some silent prayers as he watched his Edmonton Oilers warm up on the ice Friday night. The head coach's team was less than an hour from facing the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of their second round playoff series and Knoblauch wasn't sure whether star forward Leon Draisaitl would be able to play. Turns out he had nothing to worry about. Draisaitl not only played, but scored and contributed three assists as the Oilers topped the Canucks 4-3 in overtime. The result l
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury after a big hit from the Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett.
Two horses stuck deep in mud for hours in Connecticut were pulled out by more than a dozen rescuers Saturday, emerging messy and tired, but safe. A trio of horses were walking from a pasture to a barn though swampy woods in Lebanon, Connecticut, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Hartford when they became mired in the muck. Workers were able to walk one horse out, but suction trapped the two, according to a Facebook posting by Stirrup Fun Stables Rescue, Inc.