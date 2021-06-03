Athletics vs. Mariners Highlight

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. It’s the third playoff series in NBA history — and first since 1995 — in which the road team won the first five games, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Mavs can close out their first series victory since winning the 2011 NBA championship in Game 6