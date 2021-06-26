Athletics vs. Giants Highlights
Casali, Cueto lead the Giants to a 2-0 win vs A's
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto outdueled Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 in the Bay Bridge Series opener Friday night. Curt Casali, a last-minute addition in place of ailing Buster Posey, homered in the seventh to greet A's reliever Cam Bedrosian. With San Francisco leading the NL West, the Giants welcomed back a full-capacity crowd at Oracle Park for this rivalry series that is always a top attraction, and the game drew 36,928 fans. The famous Gilroy G
