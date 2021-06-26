Athletics vs. Giants Highlights

The Canadian Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night for their fifth victory in seven games following a 10-game losing streak. Jacob Stallings and Phillip Evans drove in two runs each for the Pirates. St. Louis has lost five straight, seven of eight and 18 of 24, dropping a season-worst four games under .500 at 36-40. The Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central, seven games back o