Athletics vs. Astros Highlights
Max Schuemann and the Athletics defeat Jose Altuve and the Astros, 4-3
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a long look at Alabama's game vs. South Florida, play a new game of "NIL" and share which games they're watching this upcoming weekend.
Week 1 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 2. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 2 to maximize your fantasy lineups. The two use data to find clarity for the WR groups in Buffalo, Kansas City and Chicago. They also discuss how the Rams WR target share will change with the latest Puka Nacua injury. Vetri ends the show by sharing 3 trades you should look to make this week if you want to buy low but make a big splash.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
Biden added a pair of No. 46 jerseys to his wardrobe on Tuesday.
Daniel Jones could be in for a long season.
Kyle Schwarber broke a tie with former Yankees star Alfonso Soriano with his leadoff homer Tuesday.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 tight end rankings.
Sanders injured his right arm in the first half of the Buffaloes' loss in Lincoln.
The Texas Rangers could have seven starting pitchers in their rotation with top prospect Kumar Rocker being called up.
The New York Yankees have added their top prospect for their September pennant run.
Nacua injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
At the memorial service for NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, widow Meredith announced the "total surprise" of being pregnant with their third child.
Antonio Pearce's decision to punt bucked the modern NFL trend of coaches getting aggressive on 4th-and-short.
Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win the 2024 US Open, earning his second Grand Slam title of the year.
Was Sunday's score a sign of things to come after just four return touchdowns in 2023?
Never too early to start plugging in those fantasy football waivers! Check out this suggested trio for Week 2.
The Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown, but secured the win thanks to scores on defense and special teams. Williams threw for 92 yards.
Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 120 yards and had a touchdown in the Patriots' upset win over the Bengals on Sunday.
It's been a disastrous game for the Buffaloes.
Love is expected to miss some time after going down in the final seconds of the Packers' loss to the Eagles.