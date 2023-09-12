Athletics vs. Astros Highlights
Rooker, Langeliers and Noda power A's to 4-0 win
Here's how Twitter reacted to Canada beating Team USA in the FIBA World Cup bronze medal game
Here's how Twitter reacted to the reports that LeBron James is planning to commit to Team USA next summer.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Germany winning the FIBA World Cup.
England’s penalty shoot out record against Germany has long left much to be desired.
She recently shared why she teaches her kids about good sportsmanship.
Though the Blue Jays' opening-day starter hasn't been totally ruled out, it's reportedly "highly unlikely" Manoah throws another pitch this season.
The NFL player and his wife reveal the sweet-but-awkward beginnings to their love story in Prime Video's new documentary, 'Kelce'
The country superstar strutted her way through "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night"
Conor McGregor had many thoughts during UFC 293, but took particular exception with mention of Alexander Volkanovski's pound-for-pound status.
The Ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Famer said the Dallas Cowboys’ newest quarterback wouldn’t pan out as a starter in the NFL
The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season featured plenty of notable debuts and surprising results, including a face plant by the Bengals.
After leaving the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, Ezekiel Elliott played his first game with his new team. How did he perform against the Philadelphia Eagles?
The panicking Seattle Seahawks quarterback could be heard uttering an exclamation that many fans said they would also yell if the Rams star were pursuing them.
The duo have fun driving the street-legal beast during their week off.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' debut with the New York Jets lasted just four snaps. And now the four-time MVP and a shell-shocked fanbase will have to see how long he might be sidelined. Coach Robert Saleh said the team believes Rodgers injured his left Achilles tendon when he was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly on the leg during Monday night's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills. “Concerned with his Achilles. MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is goin
NFL Network lifted its suspension of Michael Irvin after a report that he settled his defamation lawsuit against Marriott and a female employee.
Tyler Reddick won the second NASCAR Cup Series playoff race. How did the results shake up the playoff field? Who’s on the bubble at Bristol next week?
The Blue Jays and Rangers are set to square off in the biggest series of the year so far.
Jennifer Hermoso was given a hero’s welcome as she returned to action for her Mexican club, Pachuca, on Sunday – the first time she has played since being kissed on the lips by Luis Rubiales after the Women’s World Cup final.
MADRID (AP) — Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post after kissing a player on the lips without her consent in a scandal which overshadowed Spain winning the Women's World Cup for the first time. Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “After my swift suspension by FIFA, and the rest of the cases building against me, it is clear that I cannot return to the post,” Rubiales said in his statement.