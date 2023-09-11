Athlete dies after competing in triathlon in Wisconsin Ironman
A 51-year-old man from Madison suffered a medical event during the bike portion of the course in the town of Cross Plains.
NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam women's doubles title Sunday when she and partner Erin Routliffe took the U.S. Open final in straight sets. Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-6 (9), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Dabrowski, 31, became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam since Bianca Andreescu was the U.S. Open women's singles champion in 2019. Dabrowski had previously won mixed doubles cr
