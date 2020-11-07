Athens silent as Greece enters second lockdown

The streets of Athens were silent on Saturday (November 7)

as Greece entered a three week national lockdown.

Only supermarkets, pharmacies, primary schools, industries and delivery food services remain open across the country.

Greeks need a permit to venture outdoors and must text their requests.

Movement is only allowed for work, doctors visits and exercise.

Only hair salons were bustling with life, after hairdressers were given an extension until Monday to allow residents to get their locks in order, and people scrambled to book appointments when they heard about the lockdown.

Hairdresser Maria Kavalieratou says her phones were 'ringing off the hook' with people desperately looking to book a last minute appointment.

Greek officials said that there was a 20% increase in confirmed infections in the past week alone.