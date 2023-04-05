Athena, 5, dreams of Disney World | Wish Wednesday

All this month, Denver7 is proud to present previous Make-A-Wish recipients who are giving shout outs to other incredible youth to share some encouragement. Megan had her wish to go to Disney World granted in 2003 and this week she wants to encourage Athena, 5, who is battling a brain tumor and also wants to go to Disney World. On getting her wish granted, Megan said: “It definitely gave me the hope and courage and strength that I needed to push through my treatments.” “Athena, keep being the strong loving girl that you are and keep pushing through treatments. Say ‘hi’ to Mickey for me while you’re down there, and happy Wish Wednesday,” Athena has a tumor on her left brain stem, had reduction surgery 2 years ago and relearned how to walk and talk. Mom tells Denver7 that Athena is getting back to her old self and is the strongest girl she’s ever met.