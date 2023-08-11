Asylum seekers moved off Bibby Stockholm barge after Legionella bacteria found
Asylum seekers are being removed from the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset after Legionella bacteria was found in the water.
Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station. Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7. They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4. A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter. He appeared in court on Wednesday. The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station. Th
A source says that in conversation with a foreign politician, it emerged that their government assumes Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in 2024. Joe will pull out before the first primaries; it will be too late for a grassroots candidate to enter the fray; an establishment stooge will be crowned at the convention. And the name of that lucky winner? Michelle Obama. It’s a wild scenario, but if it does happen, please remember that you read it here first. This anecdote confirms what I’v
Writer Emme Witt shares what it was like seeking connection, compensation, and intimacy with sugar daddies on "Seeking Arrangement" after her divorce at age 42.
The network is currently facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Public DomainU.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whose pro-Trump bias and head-turning errors have raised questions about whether she should be overseeing former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Florida, made what appears to be another surprising mistake last year.Now, a defense lawyer is seizing on her misstep to try freeing his client from prison—even though he was caught on tape violently throwing a courtroom chair at a p
Timothy Olyphant appeared on the most recent episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast and looked back at his failed audition for J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” revival (via Entertainment Weekly). The “Justified” star praised Abrams for a wonderful audition process, even though the director ultimately decided to go with a “younger” actor like Chris …
The Canadian prime minister says he's "balancing things out" after watching "Barbie" with his son, Xavier.
King Charles announced military appointments for working members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and more
The driver pulled into the bar parking lot and was attacked by people outside, news outlets reported.
Which she paired with quintessentially oversized J.Lo shades, of course.
Christie told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that there is a method behind his media strategy, which included a Pod Save America appearance.
The man says even his kids don't want to go back to Macca's after the unsettling experience at the Brisbane restaurant.
Moscow said the drone was jammed, causing it to crash, as it flew towards its target
The model was seen in the stands with other Swifties rather than in a VIP tent, fueling speculation among fans that the two had fallen out.
Dua Lipa channels Mermaid Barbie and looks incredible wearing a knit red naked dress and black thong.
She and huge names like Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Naomi Campbell are proving that we can all be Icons.
Russia’s Typhoon-class submarines are the biggest subs ever built. Each u-boat stretched to nearly 600 feet long and was wider than the average American house.
The Duchess of Sussex attended the singer's latest Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles.
REUTERSLONDON—Switzerland is roiled by controversy after getting called out by a U.S. government agency for falling for a plot orchestrated by notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.“Switzerland is fighting for its reputation,” wrote Swiss newspaper of record Neue Zürcher Zeitung.The fallout comes after the U.S. Helsinki Commission wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggesting that three Swiss nationals—two ex-prosecutors and one former law enforcement official—should be sanc
She's officially 26 today.