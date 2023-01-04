ASUS shows off its first glasses-free 3D laptop
ASUS is taking a stab at glasses-free 3D in 2023, starting with its new ProArt StudioBook laptop. It sports a 16-inch, 3.2K OLED panel that has the ability to flip into 3D at the touch of a button. This feature, which ASUS calls Spatial Vision, uses eye-tracking and a lenticular lens to deliver two separate images to your eyes. Even though Spatial Vision looks cool, it's still unclear if people actually want glasses-free 3D. But I don't blame ASUS, Acer and other companies for exploring the possibilities of this technology -- when it works well, it looks absolutely magical.