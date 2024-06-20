Astros vs. White Sox Highlights
Spencer Arrighetti and the Astros defeat Chris Flexen and the White Sox, 5-3
The Houston Astros are calling up pitcher Jake Bloss to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. There's no time for him to progress through the minors now.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine what’s wrong with the 2024 Atlanta Braves, Paul Skenes receiving a standing ovation on the road, the Dodgers making a trade and MLB dropping the ball in regards to Rintaro Sasaki.
Chicago's record now sits at 16-48.