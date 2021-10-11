Astros vs. White Sox Highlights

The Canadian Press

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Cali., losing 4-6, 2-6 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed, struggled with his serve throughout the match, hitting seven aces but suffering seven double faults, too. The 21-year-old Montreal native saved five-of-nine break points in the second-round loss. Ramos-Vinolas, 33, won 83 per cent of his first serve points and 73 per cent of his tot