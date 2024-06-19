Astros vs. White Sox Highlights
Jonathan Cannon and the White Sox take on Framber Valdez and the Astros on June 18, 2024
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
These helmets are too cool to keep locked up for 51 weeks a year.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
During his pregame session with reporters Friday, Kidd was asked about what it’s been like to watch Dončić navigate everything he’s had to deal with in this series, including immense criticism.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.