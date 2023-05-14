Astros vs. White Sox Highlights

Associated Press

Six-run leads with All-Star aces on the mound don't mean what they used to. Less than a week after watching Tampa Bay rally to victory from a 6-0, fifth-inning deficit against Gerrit Cole, the Yankees found themselves trailing Shane McClanahan by the same margin on Saturday. Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe sparked the Yankees by breaking Joe DiMaggio’s team record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York topped the Rays 9-8.