Astros vs. White Sox Highlights

Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Saturday. The Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada.
Bassitt tweeted after the game that his wife, Jessica, played a huge role in helping him get ready for his dominant outing.
After the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff run was halted by the Florida Panthers, the future of GM Kyle Dubas has come into question.
The 34-year-old daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram with a set of photos posing on a tennis court.
Leafs fans took out their frustration by throwing debris on the ice and starting a profane chant.
The futures of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, president Bob Myers and even head coach Steve Kerr are all reportedly in question.
The Denver Nuggets are in the Conference Finals for the first time since the bubble after blowing out the Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 of their second-round series. Nikola Jokic had yet another formidable performance with 32 points, 12 assists and ...
Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly fought his emotions. John Tavares didn't want to think about tomorrow. Auston Matthews lamented an opportunity missed. Mitch Marner said the belief remains intact. The Maple Leafs' season ended in overtime Friday night. The difficult questions about what comes next have already started. Nick Cousins scored at 15:32 of overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers downed Toronto 3-2 to win the teams' second-round series 4-1. Cousins buried his second
Inga Thompson, the three-time Olympian publicly accused by cycling team Cynisca of "affecting its brand and reputation" for opposing biological males in women's sport, has said she is "horrified" and "gobsmacked" by the statement but promised to continue advocating for fairness in the female category.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two NASCAR Cup Series teams — the No. 45 Toyota for Tyler Reddick and the No. 54 Camry of rookie Ty Gibbs — failed pre-race inspection twice Friday at Darlington Raceway. Both teams lost pit-stall selection for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and had a crew […]
What are the Cardinals even doing at this point?
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family. The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion. The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions. Harris’ group
Heat’s Heat Kyle Lowry continues to play well in postseason
Six-run leads with All-Star aces on the mound don't mean what they used to. Less than a week after watching Tampa Bay rally to victory from a 6-0, fifth-inning deficit against Gerrit Cole, the Yankees found themselves trailing Shane McClanahan by the same margin on Saturday. Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe sparked the Yankees by breaking Joe DiMaggio’s team record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York topped the Rays 9-8.
The Titans rookie QB grew up in New England, where Vrabel played for the Patriots.
The mother-daughter duo sat courtside with a hand-drawn sign supporting the NBA star
LONDON (AP) — Wrexham's Hollywood owners got their wish. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had thrown their support behind Notts County to gain promotion from the National League after seeing their own team win a tight title battle in England's fifth tier. And McElhenney took to Twitter to congratulate Notts County after its penalty shootout victory over Chesterfield in the National League playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. “Never a doubt,” twee
That it took eight months to learn that Forte was allowed to continue racing despite flunking a drug test shows the sport needs HISA now more than ever.
Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League ended at St Mary’s on Saturday in front of their most famous fan, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.