Astros vs. Twins Highlights
Jon Singleton and the Astros take on Jose Miranda and the Twins on July 6, 2024
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
With less than three weeks to go until the 2024 Olympics open in Paris, it remains unclear how many Russians will actually participate — but it won't be many.
Featuring two career-changing ladder matches, Money in the Bank is considered to be on the same prestige level as SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.
Fred Zinkie has a mix of pickups who offer immediate help or long-term upside for fantasy baseball managers.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to join his father on the Lakers' roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The 26-year-old and the NBA's winningest franchise agreed to a supermax extension worth an estimated $315 million over five years, ending in the 2029-30 season.
Forbes valued the franchise at $4.7 billion in 2023.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.