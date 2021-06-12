Astros vs. Twins Highlights
Gurriel, Maldonado lift Astros over Twins
The Philadelphia 76ers blitzed the host Atlanta Hawks on both ends in the third quarter of Game 3, making a comfortable lead insurmountable and coasting to a 2-1 series lead.
The Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday night.
Djokovic figured out how to beat Nadal on clay: play the best tennis of his life.
The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.
The 6-foot-10 guy beat up the non-6-foot-10 guy.
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam underwent shoulder surgery and will miss five months.
Deep breaths, everybody.
The Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from captain Jack Eichel and are trying to get ahead of the impending trade fallout but the rebuild that follows in Buffalo will not be easy.
Italy kicked off Euro 2020 with an easy victory over Turkey.
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will have surgery to repair a previously undisclosed torn labrum in his hip.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was truly puzzled by a bizarre question following his team's elimination Thursday.
Former Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren was recently relieved of his head coaching duties with the Indiana Pacers and Nick Nurse could be in need of support with his coaching staff.
Alex Tuch isn't considered a star, but he absolutely should be considered a top threat for the powerhouse Golden Knights.
The Utah Jazz are beginning to prove that their regular season success is translating into a legitimate championship run.
William Lou and Blake Murphy look at what a new deal could look like for Gary Trent Jr. and if the Norman Powell trade was a success.
A pair of Colorado Avalanche fans had their flag snatched from them by a belligerent Vegas Golden Knights fan at the end of Game 6, prompting a fight.
Host Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Vegas Golden Knights' series victory over the Colorado Avalanche, and assesses what's next for both teams after the marquee Round 2 matchup.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday: DR. DEGROM No doubt every Mets fans shuddered when they heard the news that star pitcher Jacob deGrom was pulled from his latest start with an elbow injury. But the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner says not to fret. “My level of concern is not too high,” deGrom said Friday night. DeGrom exited with right flexor tendinitis. He tore the ligament in his pitching elbow as a minor leaguer and needed Tommy John surgery in 2010 and said “this d
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4 on Friday night. The Brewers tied a franchise record by drawing six walks in the seventh-inning rally that put them ahead for good. They also walked six times in an inning May 19, 1977, against Toronto and Sept. 21, 2006, against San Francisco. Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer, and Be
DETROIT (AP) — Liam Hendricks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run homer to Daz Cameron before the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday night. Chicago led 4-2 when Hendriks entered to start the ninth, seeking his AL-high 17th save. The All-Star closer threw a ball on his first pitch to Miguel Cabrera, and when Hendriks got a new ball back, he went to t