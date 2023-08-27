Astros vs. Tigers Highlights
Astros' 25 hits ties record in 17-4 win vs. Tigers
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Bo Bichette was removed from Sunday's game just over a week after being activated from the injured list.
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels starter Chase Silseth was taken to a hospital Saturday after getting hit by an errant throw in the fourth inning of a game against the New York Mets. New York’s Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil led off the fourth with consecutive singles — the Mets’ first hits of the game. After retiring slugger Pete Alonso on a hard-lit liner to short, Silseth threw a first-pitch strike to Daniel Vogelbach. McNeil ran on the play, but Lindor did not. Angels catcher Logan O’Hop
PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen. One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove. Arizona's Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed. The umpires initially ruled
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign but soccer's governing body suspended the Spanish chief on Saturday in a row that's overshadowed the team's win.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Veteran infielder Josh Harrison opted out of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, the team announced Friday. Harrison, 36, signed with the Rangers on Aug. 16. He appeared in 40 games with Philadelphia this season, batting .204 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 114 plate appearances. The Phillies released Harrison on Aug. 2. After signing with Texas, Harrison played in six games with Triple-A Round Rock, going 6-for-27 (.222) with a home run and a double. In 13 major
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little Leaguers everywhere dream of a moment like this. Louis Lappe hit a walk-off homer and California beat Curacao 6-5 in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday, despite giving up a four-run lead. Louis flipped his bat and threw his arms in the air as he trotted around the bases, leaping onto home plate as he was greeted by his teammates surrounding the batter’s box. The leadoff hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning, Louis lofted the second pitc
"We're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise," Rahm said. But everyone else is thinking exactly that.
France came to the World Cup planning to win gold. It won't even make the second round, an absolutely stunning development for the reigning Olympic silver medalists. Latvia got 22 points from Arturs Zagars and shocked France 88-86 Sunday night in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia. The result sent Latvia and Canada through to the second round, and meant France — which won the bronze at the last two World Cups — cannot finish better than 17th place this year. Rolands Smits added 20 points and D
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday. Ohtani returned to the mound six days later and beat San Francisco, throwing 97 pitches over six innings while allowing only an unearned run. He then skipped a turn, citing fatigue. Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against Cincinnati after his 26
At Toronto's Fan Expo Canada, Christie Brinkley revealed the moment she got stuck on a spinnaker on a Sports Illustrated shoot on a boat.
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo became the first player in Boston Red Sox history to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, connecting on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. Verdugo drove the second pitch from Julio Urías into the Dodgers’ bullpen, tying the game at 1. After he rounded first, Verdugo turned around and faced his team in the home dugout, backpedaling before turning and continuing his trot around the bases. On Friday, Verdugo hit Lance Lynn
The server steps up to the baseline and then … bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.
There's been almost a Tua Criticism Industrial Complex that at times has been befuddling, and Tagovailoa seems to be getting sick of it.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue. Team spokesman Scott Reifert said police determined there was “no active threat and that the ballgame could continue.” The team was also in contact with Major League Baseball. “If the police want to stop the game, they’re going to stop the game
LeBron James' family said they are "very confident" Bronny will return to basketball "in the very near future."
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are officially set, with 16 drivers seeking to claim the championship trophy and etch their name in racing history.
ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland can't remember playing this well with every aspect of his game, and he can't think of a better time for it to all come together. One more round of that and he'll have $18 million to show for it, along with his name on the FedEx Cup trophy. Hovland delivered another sterling performance Saturday in the Tour Championship, a 4-under 66 that allowed him to pull away from an All-Star cast of contenders and build a six-shot lead going into the final round of the season at
Chris Buescher won the race but Daytona's highlights once again feature a wild crash (Ryan Preece) and a scary head-on hit by Ryan Blaney.