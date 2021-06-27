Astros vs. Tigers Gm 2 Highlights
Alvarez, Correa go back-to-back in Game 2 win
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: IT’S NOT EASY Wander Franco got off to a smashing start this week, hitting a home run and double in his major league debut for Tampa Bay. Since then, the 20-year-old rookie infielder has struggled. Franco is hitless in 16 at-bats since his first game, dropping his batting average to .105. He went 0 for 4 with a bases-loaded walk in a 13-3 win over the Angels on Saturday. “Nothing that we’re concerned about,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash sai
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night. Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga’s through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto. Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season. Toronto dropped to 1
MONTREAL — Damian Warner had to squint to see the hurdles through a torrential downpour on Saturday. But in a pre-Olympic season that has thrown up unprecedented challenges that Warner has masterfully negotiated, lousy weather was just one more. The Canadian decathlete won a 110-metre hurdles race that resembled a water sport at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials, running 13.64 seconds in an empty Claude Robillard Sports Complex. "I think it's important to kind of go through different s
ORLANDO, Fla. — Toronto FC's nightmarish start to the MLS season continued Saturday, beaten 2-0 by FC Cincinnati for its fifth straight loss. Goals by Allan Cruz, in the fourth minute, and Luciano Acosta, in the 68th, added to Toronto's misery in the latest in a line of uneven performances. Toronto (1-7-2) is now winless in six games and its record in all competitions this season is 2-9-3. The last time TFC lost five in a row was in April-May 2013. Toronto is off to the second-worst start in clu
DETROIT (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to a split a doubleheader Saturday. After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros' 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth of the seven-inning nightcap. Jose Altuve led off the Astros sixth with a double against reliever Michael Fulmer (4-4). With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen. Two pitc
Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits and improved to 4-2 against the Rockies this season, with all four Brewers wins coming on their
LAS VEGAS — Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser stopped Ovince (OSP) Saint Preux in the second round of the co-main event of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The win snapped a two-fight losing streak for Boser, but it came with some controversy. After a sluggish first-round showing, Saint Preux tried for a takedown a minute into the second round, eventually getting Boser to the ground after they clinched at the fence. Boser was warned for grabbing the fence with his right hand as he
SAO PAULO (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL said on Saturday it is upgrading the Maracanã stadium pitch for the Copa America final amid criticism of other fields of play in the tournament. The decider will be on July 10. Weeks ago, after Brazil became last-minute hosts of Copa America, organizers scheduled seven matches for the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio precisely because the pitch at the Maracana was worn out. But criticism has only grown since the start of the tournament. The Arena