Astros vs. Tigers Game 1 Highlights
Yainer Diaz and the Astros take on Tarik Skubal and the Tigers in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series
The Tigers' incredible run continued with a 3-1 victory behind a masterful performance from Detroit's ace.
Verlander will not be pitching in the upcoming wild-card series.
The 2024 MLB postseason is here.
The Cy Young voting isn't going to be very suspenseful this offseason.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 4 in the NFL, give their perspective on the Commanders, Chiefs, and Vikings, plus they make their week 5 picks.
There are several playoff hopefuls that could use the services of Davante Adams. Where will he land?
Von Miller was involved in a domestic violence incident last fall with his girlfriend, but he was never charged and the case was eventually closed.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde check in on the 14 remaining undefeated P4 teams in college football. They project which of the teams has the best shot of maintaining their unblemished seasons, and who will be the most likely to drop a game in the near future.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 5 PPR wide receiver rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 5 half-PPR flex rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 5 PPR running back rankings.
Alonso had been away from the team since late June.
Minnesota's onside kick recovery with less than two minutes to go in the 27-24 Michigan win was nullified by penalty.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap the wild doubleheader between the Mets and Braves, preview the NL Wild Card matchups and talk about the passing of Pete Rose.
In a rare end-of-season doubleheader, the Mets took Game 1 and the Braves took Game 2, sending both to the playoffs.
Off the field, Rose has maybe the most tarnished and complicated legacy in baseball’s history.
Mason Rudolph came in at quarterback when Levis departed.
They did it on the ground. They did it through the air. They did it without throwing an incomplete pass.
The Lions and Titans came out on top in the latest Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will miss the rest of the season.