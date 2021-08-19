Astros vs. Royals Highlights

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Humberto Castellanos earned his first major league win on the mound and added two hits at the plate to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday night. The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games and continued to lose ground in the National League playoff race. Philadelphia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Odubel Herrera hit a leadoff triple and later scored on a passed ball. The Diamondbacks responded with one run eac