Astros vs. Red Sox Highlights
Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez combined for two home runs and six hits, leading the Astros in their 6-2 win over the Red Sox
Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez combined for two home runs and six hits, leading the Astros in their 6-2 win over the Red Sox
U.S. health insurer Centene is selling its chain of GP clinics and the largest private hospital group in the UK as it drops plans to make inroads into Britain's healthcare system, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The company has launched a sale process for its chain of nearly 60 Operose GP surgeries in the UK, the report said, citing three persons close to the process. The report further said the twin disposals signal an abandonment of Centene's UK strategy, meant to create a seamless pathway to private healthcare by buying up taxpayer-funded GP services and encouraging doctors to refer patients to its chain of 53 Circle or BMI hospitals in England.
The Los Angeles Angels are the gift that keeps on giving, this time offering up veteran players who were unceremoniously placed on waivers.
Three-time All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson hit just .207 with 25 home runs over two rocky seasons in the Bronx.
What would it cost the Blue Jays to bring back Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier and Whit Merrifield?
The Blue Jays need to turn on the jets if they're going to make the playoffs, and they need to do it right now.
Bo Bichette is back on the injured list as the Blue Jays continue a make-or-break stretch of their season.
DETROIT (AP) — Third baseman Josh Donaldson's unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday when the former AL MVP was released Tuesday. The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela. Donaldson played in just 33 games this season. The three-time All-Star was on the i
Associated Press (AP) — Two fans ran onto the field and one made contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during the seventh inning of Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan in right field and as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached. A second fan then sprinted toward the group and was tackled was one of the security
It's five months into the regular season and all 30 Major League Baseball managers who started the year with their respective teams are all still employed. That's fairly rare but not totally uncommon. The ax could be coming soon. Here's a look at some of the managers who are in a tenuous position as the season winds down. — Aaron Boone, New York Yankees: This is Boone's sixth season and the previous five were all very good. But the Yankees have fallen to last place in the AL East with a 62-68 re
Last week's end of the FIFA Women's World Cup gave us so much excitement and a new champion in Spain. We witnessed the host countries flourish with support, and we watched a team mobilize to win the greatest prize in women's football under tumultuous circumstances.But we had hardly a moment to savour the joy before it was brutally snatched from the players and fans and completely overtaken by Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).Since that moment when Rubiales aggre
Jansen hammered his career high 16th home run of the season, while Kevin Gausman reached the 200 strikeout mark for the third straight year.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," said one of the game's commentators, as they tried to bring focus back to the game.
"Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times — but that ain’t the world," Lyles said after winning gold at the track and field world championships in Hungary
The former tennis pro and mom to son Theodore, 1, says she still loves the US Open — but only as a spectator these days
Jon Jones is focused on Stipe Miocic ahead of their UFC 295 clash – maybe a little TOO focused.
The Dutch Grand Prix showcased the enduring brilliance of both winner Max Verstappen and runner-up Fernando Alonso in difficult conditions. It also highlighted the chasm in performance between them and their team-mates.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.
The newly-formed Professional Women's Hockey League has announced its first six teams on Tuesday, plus information on free agency and the draft.
Seven fantasy analysts reveal the biggest name at running back they're fading this football draft season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs picked up some blue-line depth on Monday by inking Simon Benoit to a one-year deal.